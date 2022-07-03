Overview

Dr. George Min, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Min works at Newvue Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.