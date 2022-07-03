See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. George Min, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Min, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Min works at Newvue Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newvue Plastic Surgery / Skin Care
    10047 Main St Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 463-9883
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Overlake Medical Center
    1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 821-6000
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Newvue
    13114 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 463-9883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bedsores
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2022
    I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2022 and I was referred to Dr. Min by my surgeon at the Evergreen Medical facility. I did not know him or the Newvue clinic, so I did extensive research to make sure I was in “good hands”. Well, you don’t have to read tenths of review pages like I did nor look any further, Dr. Min is not only an exceptionally talented surgeon but an amazing human being, he took the time to listen and answer my long list of questions and concerns in each visit. At some point, I had a complication, and when he saw how concerned I was he told me : “This is a journey, we will find obstacles along the way. I will help you circumvent them. But above all, I will take you to the end”, and he did. I’m forever thankful to Dr. Min for not only giving me back what cancer took from me but for returning my sense of self, while giving me kind and compassionate care.
    LU — Jul 03, 2022
    About Dr. George Min, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1801059225
    Education & Certifications

    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Min has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Min has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Min on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.

