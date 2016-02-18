Overview

Dr. George Mimari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mimari works at Tejas Anesthesia in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.