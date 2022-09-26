Overview

Dr. George Merritt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Manor.



Dr. Merritt works at Tallahassee Podiatry Associates in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Bainbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.