Dr. George Merriman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Merriman works at Surgical Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.