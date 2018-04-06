Dr. George Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Merriman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Merriman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Merriman works at
Surgical Specialists949 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 222-3132Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Merriman is fantastic. I have been working with his office to meet the criteria my insurance layed out. He is very clear and understanding when he talks about obesity. His plan is easy to follow. His office even gives you the option to purchase your nutritional needs, taking the guesswork out of the situation. Once my surgery was complete he and his team have been there for ongoing support. I could not be happier with my choice in doctors!
- Bariatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285670356
- University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Southern Methodist University
Dr. Merriman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merriman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.