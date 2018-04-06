See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. George Merriman, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Merriman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.

Dr. Merriman works at Surgical Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialists
    949 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 222-3132
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Highland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 06, 2018
    Dr. Merriman is fantastic. I have been working with his office to meet the criteria my insurance layed out. He is very clear and understanding when he talks about obesity. His plan is easy to follow. His office even gives you the option to purchase your nutritional needs, taking the guesswork out of the situation. Once my surgery was complete he and his team have been there for ongoing support. I could not be happier with my choice in doctors!
    Hilary B in Fulton — Apr 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. George Merriman, MD
    About Dr. George Merriman, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285670356
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merriman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merriman works at Surgical Specialists in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Merriman’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

