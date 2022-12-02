Overview

Dr. George Melnik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana Univ and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Melnik works at Starling Physicians Facial Plastics & Reconstructive Surgery in New Britain, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.