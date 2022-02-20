Overview

Dr. George McWhorter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. McWhorter works at GEORGE R MCWHORTER MD PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Mallory-Weiss Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.