Dr. George McWhorter, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George McWhorter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. McWhorter works at GEORGE R MCWHORTER MD PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Mallory-Weiss Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    George R Mcwhorter MD PC
    401 Tuscaloosa Ave SW Ste 220, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 788-2242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center
  • Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2022
    Dr. McWhorter is an Excellent physician, caring and kind. Deborah Tarver-Smith, Bowie, Maryland
    — Feb 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George McWhorter, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598772865
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • St Louis University Hospital
    • University of Florida
    • Tuskegee Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George McWhorter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McWhorter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McWhorter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McWhorter works at GEORGE R MCWHORTER MD PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. McWhorter’s profile.

    Dr. McWhorter has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Mallory-Weiss Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McWhorter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McWhorter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWhorter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWhorter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWhorter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

