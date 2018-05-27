Dr. George McReynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McReynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George McReynolds, MD
Dr. George McReynolds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Southwest Office7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 470, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 649-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Dr. McReynolds is a Houston icon and I am so lucky to be his patient! He has helped me and my children many times. He is not chatty, so if you want a casual doctor that wants to talk about the sports or weather, then move on. Dr. McReynolds is a doctor who wants to heal and find answers.
About Dr. George McReynolds, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1023091543
- U Texas Hosps
- Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Rice University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
