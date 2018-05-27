See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. George McReynolds, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George McReynolds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. McReynolds works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Office
    7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 470, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 649-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum
Swimmer's Ear
Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum
Swimmer's Ear

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2018
    Dr. McReynolds is a Houston icon and I am so lucky to be his patient! He has helped me and my children many times. He is not chatty, so if you want a casual doctor that wants to talk about the sports or weather, then move on. Dr. McReynolds is a doctor who wants to heal and find answers.
    Donna in Houston, TX — May 27, 2018
    About Dr. George McReynolds, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023091543
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Texas Hosps
    Internship
    • Hermann Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George McReynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McReynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McReynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McReynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McReynolds works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McReynolds’s profile.

    Dr. McReynolds has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McReynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McReynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McReynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McReynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McReynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

