Overview

Dr. George McMickle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and School Of Medicine



Dr. McMickle works at Southwestern Eye Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Dry Eyes and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.