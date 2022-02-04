Dr. George McMickle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMickle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George McMickle, MD
Overview
Dr. George McMickle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and School Of Medicine
Dr. McMickle works at
Locations
Southwestern Eye Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 318, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 215-6950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are both patients of Dr. McMickle. He is our trusted ophthalmologist and we would not consider going elsewhere for eye care needs that he provides. In addition to being a well trained and excellent physician, he employs an excellent staff. The front desk girls are professional and very helpful and you can tell they love their jobs. My husband asked me to be sure and mention Steve, who has been a huge help and good resource. He, like everyone in that office, is very responsive, professional and always courteous. My husband has relied on Steve and his expertise to help resolve an eyeglass issue and is very grateful for the assistance. Dr. McMickle and his staff have always been pleasant and it is one medical office that does not fill us with dread or apprehension on arrival. We both wish other physicians and their staff could take lessons from Dr. McMickle and his staff on how to treat people with dignity and respect. We highly recommend Dr. McMickel!
About Dr. George McMickle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912935065
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMickle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMickle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMickle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMickle has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Dry Eyes and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMickle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McMickle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMickle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMickle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMickle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.