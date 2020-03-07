Overview

Dr. George McKendall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. McKendall works at Cardiovascular Institute in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.