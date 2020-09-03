Overview

Dr. George McCluskey III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. McCluskey III works at Saint Francis Emergency in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.