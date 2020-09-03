Dr. George McCluskey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCluskey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George McCluskey III, MD
Overview
Dr. George McCluskey III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. McCluskey III works at
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 596-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCluskey III?
A world class expert shoulder surgeon
About Dr. George McCluskey III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1205817467
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCluskey III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCluskey III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCluskey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCluskey III works at
Dr. McCluskey III has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCluskey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McCluskey III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCluskey III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCluskey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCluskey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.