Overview

Dr. George McAnelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. McAnelly works at Macs Pediatric & Allergy in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.