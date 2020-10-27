Dr. George McAnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George McAnelly, MD
Overview
Dr. George McAnelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. McAnelly works at
Locations
-
1
Macs Pediatric & Allergy652 E Sandy Lake Rd, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (972) 304-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAnelly?
Dr Mac was my son's pediatrician for 5 years until we left the USA and therefore could not continue with him. Dr Mac was the best! My son is now 18. We appreciate his great care for our son.
About Dr. George McAnelly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417047721
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAnelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAnelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAnelly works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McAnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAnelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.