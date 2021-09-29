Dr. George May, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George May, DDS
Overview
Dr. George May, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Southaven, MS.
Dr. May works at
Locations
-
1
American Family Dentistry Southaven35 Goodman Rd W Ste F, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 253-1482
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. May?
His assistant is as nice and professional as Dr. May
About Dr. George May, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1124225230
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. May using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
92 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.