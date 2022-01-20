Overview

Dr. George Maughan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Maughan works at Primary Health Group - Retreat in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.