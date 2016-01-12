Dr. George Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Matthews, MD
Dr. George Matthews, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Dallas Fort Worth Retina1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (469) 484-6411
Dfw Retina Inc.399 Melrose Dr Ste D, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (469) 484-6411
Texas Eye Physicians101 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (469) 484-6411
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A retinal tear led to a retinal detachment in one of my eyes, and I lost my eyesight in it. I was referred to Dr. Matthews, and he performed an emergency vitrectomy and retinal reattachment procedure right away. Dr. Matthews restored my lost vision, and today I am doing well and full of gratitude for the sight he have back to me.
About Dr. George Matthews, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922005396
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Macular Edema, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matthews speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.