Dr. George Matook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Matook works at Midwest Physician's Group-midwest Orthopedics in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.