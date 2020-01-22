See All Neurosurgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. George Martin, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (47)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and Sierra Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at Southwest NeuroSpine Institute in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest NeuroSpine Institute
    Southwest NeuroSpine Institute
1725 Brown St, El Paso, TX 79902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 1 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 2 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 3 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 4 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 5 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 6 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 7 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 8 Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 3 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 4 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Intracranial Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jan 22, 2020
    He performed very successful complicated back surgery for mr last July. He and his staff were very caring, considerate and professional. I am forever indebted to their good care. Ann Bagby
    Ann Bagby — Jan 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. George Martin, MD
    About Dr. George Martin, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841285756
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • Emory University
    • University of Florida
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Southwest NeuroSpine Institute in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

