Overview

Dr. George Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Southwest NeuroSpine Institute in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.