Dr. George Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Northeast Indiana Urology PC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 301, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC815 High St, Decatur, IN 46733 Directions (260) 436-6667
- 3 2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 160, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my mother in for a urinary retention issue, and Dr. Martin could not have been nicer or more courteous. He sat down (instead of standing up) to speak to her and I, listened to all suggestions, and gave us options.
About Dr. George Martin, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841222452
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
