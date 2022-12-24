Dr. George Maraczi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maraczi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Maraczi, DPM
Dr. George Maraczi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA.
Dr. Maraczi works at
Moulton Podiatry Group Inc., 30001 Town Center Dr Ste E2, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, (949) 495-2506
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Maraczi was a super nice guy and great physician. He took the time to make sure all my questions were answered and helped me with my plantar fasciitis.
- Podiatry
- English, Hungarian
- 1255438271
Dr. Maraczi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maraczi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maraczi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maraczi works at
Dr. Maraczi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maraczi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maraczi speaks Hungarian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maraczi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maraczi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maraczi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maraczi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.