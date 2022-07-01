Dr. George Manoukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manoukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Manoukian, MD
Dr. George Manoukian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3690
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
He has been a great doctor when no one else could find out what was going on with me he found out and got the problem fix right away. very good Doctor love how he take time and care and most of all listen to what his patient's concerns are.
About Dr. George Manoukian, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1619265485
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Manoukian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manoukian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
