Overview

Dr. George Manalo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Manalo works at Family Medical in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.