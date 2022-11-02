Dr. George Mammen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mammen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Mammen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Mammen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
1
Katy Office1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 130, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 392-3401
2
Memorial City Cardiology Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 950, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-2928
3
Katy Cardiology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 464-2928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Memorial Katy Cardiology Vein & Vascular Center10496 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 464-2928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My appointments are never rushed. Dr Mammen answers all my questions and concerns. I trust his opinions and expertist.
About Dr. George Mammen, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1588629497
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine
- Harbor General Hospital
- Trivandrum U, Kerala
- Union Christian College, Kerala, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mammen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mammen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mammen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mammen has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mammen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.