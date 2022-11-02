Overview

Dr. George Mammen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Mammen works at Memorial Katy Cardiology in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.