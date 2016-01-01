Dr. George Maly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Maly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Maly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 138, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-6529
ProMedica Physicians George Maly, MD - Toledo3949 Sunforest Ct Ste 201, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 475-3635
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Maly, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
