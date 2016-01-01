See All Dermatologists in Troy, MI
Dr. George Malick, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Malick, MD

Dermatology
3 (13)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Malick, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Malick works at Michigan Dermatology Center in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Warts and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sook Hwang, MD
Dr. Sook Hwang, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Whitworth, DO
Dr. Michael Whitworth, DO
10 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Zukowski, DO
Dr. Daniel Zukowski, DO
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Dermatology Center PC
    38865 Dequindre Rd Ste 104, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 743-9330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Warts
Boil
Rosacea
Warts
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Malick?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. George Malick, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Malick, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malick to family and friends

Dr. Malick's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Malick

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Malick, MD.

About Dr. George Malick, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750480869
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Malick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Malick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Malick works at Michigan Dermatology Center in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Malick’s profile.

Dr. Malick has seen patients for Rosacea, Warts and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. George Malick, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.