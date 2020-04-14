Dr. George Makol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Makol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Makol, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Sheldon E Gingerich MD2902 E GRANT RD, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 322-8361
Alvernon Allergy & Asthma PC - La6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 544-7580
Shahla Ighani MD Pllc9356 E Rita Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 574-3409
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Makol. He is knowledgeable, caring, personable, thorough, and never rushes you. He is a great diagnostician and a wonderful human being. Don't hesitate making an appointment to see him about your concerns.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Ariz Hlth Scis
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Makol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makol has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makol speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Makol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.