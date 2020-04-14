See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. George Makol, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Makol, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Makol works at Alvernon Allergy & Asthma in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sheldon E Gingerich MD
    2902 E GRANT RD, Tucson, AZ 85716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 322-8361
    Alvernon Allergy & Asthma PC - La
    6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-7580
    Shahla Ighani MD Pllc
    9356 E Rita Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 574-3409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 14, 2020
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Makol. He is knowledgeable, caring, personable, thorough, and never rushes you. He is a great diagnostician and a wonderful human being. Don't hesitate making an appointment to see him about your concerns.
    Linda Levine — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. George Makol, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568409761
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ariz Hlth Scis
    Internship
    • U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Makol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makol works at Alvernon Allergy & Asthma in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Makol’s profile.

    Dr. Makol has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Makol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

