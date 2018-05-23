Overview

Dr. Peter Maiers, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Maiers works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.