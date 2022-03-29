Dr. George Magrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Magrath, MD
Dr. George Magrath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I was referred by Dr. Mills to Dr. Magrath, III for cataract surgery in my left eye. First, upon my examination, the entire office was so thorough and professional with my visit. They made me feel special and that they would provide excellent care. Dr. Magrath, was very professional, with the diagnose of Dr. Mills. We scheduled my surgery and the day of surgery, the group of medical assistants were tremendous in terms of their preparations involving the surgery. The surgery went well and Dr. Magrath said that it was successful. Upon my two follow-up visits, I had 20/20 vision restored to my left eye and I am seeing everything. Dr. Magrath was very so good during the surgery and afterward. He provided me with a sense of caring that I feel with last a lifetime. I will need surgery in my right eye and will have Dr. Magrath perform this surgery too. Overall, I was very pleased with my total experience and recommend them highly.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124346648
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Storm Eye Inst Med U SC
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
