Dr. George Magel Jr, MD

Dermatology
5 (251)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Magel Jr, MD is a dermatologist in Hickory, NC. He currently practices at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Magel Jr is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
    315 19th St SE Bldg 200, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 328-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Hives
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Benign Tumor
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Diseases
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. George Magel Jr, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1265768485
Education & Certifications

  • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 251 ratings
Patient Ratings (251)
5 Star
(243)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
