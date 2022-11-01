See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. George Lynch, MD

General Surgery
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Lynch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Lynch works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Surgical Clinic
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Obesity
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 01, 2022
    My experience with my surgery was excellent. Dr. Lynch and the Surgery Center staff was first class. The staff was very kind and caring and Dr. Lynch did a great job. So far my recovery has not been difficult.
    Lou Ellen Harper — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. George Lynch, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447257274
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Dr. George Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lynch works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lynch’s profile.

    Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

