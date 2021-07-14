Overview

Dr. George Lyle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lyle works at Barranco Clinic in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Lake Wales, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.