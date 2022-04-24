Overview

Dr. George Lum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lum works at Gerald H Jahng M.d. P.c. in Flushing, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.