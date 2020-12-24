See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. George Lu, MD

Perinatal Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Lu, MD is a Perinatal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Perinatal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Lu works at High Risk Pregnancy Center of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    High Risk Pregnancy Center of Kansas City
    1201 NW Briarcliff Pkwy Ste 310, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?

    Dec 24, 2020
    There are no words to describe the amount of love and respect I have for Dr. Lu. He explains everything to you in as much detail and time needed for you to really understand it. He cares about his patients ( mothers and babies). He is compassionate, understanding, and he treats you as his equal. He saved my daughter's life. He and the obgyn team at NKCH are responsible for a safe delivery to my 2lb 9oz severely premature daughter. Prior to my daughter, he also ensured that my son, who had kidney issues, was delivered safely and at the time needed. I would refer Dr. Lu to anyone and everyone who is in need of a high risk pregnancy doctor. He chose the right profession to be in. It is definitely his calling!
    Lisa — Dec 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Perinatal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1083613061
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham-Division Of Maternal-Fet|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham-Division Of Maternal-Fet
    Residency
    • Summa Health System Akron City Hospital|Summa Health System Akron City Hospital|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu works at High Risk Pregnancy Center of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

