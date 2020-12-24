Dr. George Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. George Lu, MD is a Perinatal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Perinatal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
-
1
High Risk Pregnancy Center of Kansas City1201 NW Briarcliff Pkwy Ste 310, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
There are no words to describe the amount of love and respect I have for Dr. Lu. He explains everything to you in as much detail and time needed for you to really understand it. He cares about his patients ( mothers and babies). He is compassionate, understanding, and he treats you as his equal. He saved my daughter's life. He and the obgyn team at NKCH are responsible for a safe delivery to my 2lb 9oz severely premature daughter. Prior to my daughter, he also ensured that my son, who had kidney issues, was delivered safely and at the time needed. I would refer Dr. Lu to anyone and everyone who is in need of a high risk pregnancy doctor. He chose the right profession to be in. It is definitely his calling!
About Dr. George Lu, MD
- Perinatal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083613061
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham-Division Of Maternal-Fet|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham-Division Of Maternal-Fet
- Summa Health System Akron City Hospital|Summa Health System Akron City Hospital|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.