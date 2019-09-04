Dr. George Lovett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lovett, MD
Overview
Dr. George Lovett, MD is a Dermatologist in Brockton, MA. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Dr. Lovett works at
Locations
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Dermatology110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 1300 Belmont St. Dermatology1300 BELMONT ST, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 580-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to see Dr. Lovett several times over the past 10 years and his advice has always been helpful and good.
About Dr. George Lovett, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1194784462
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Occupational Medicine
Dr. Lovett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovett has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovett.
