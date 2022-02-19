Overview

Dr. George Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at BABICH SKIN CARE CENTER INC in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Lipomas and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.