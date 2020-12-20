Dr. George Lisehora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisehora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lisehora, MD
Overview
Dr. George Lisehora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Colorectal Associates1380 Lusitana St Ste 614, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-1856Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lisehora has taken care of my colorectal needs for over 18 years. I live on an out island and prefer to make the trek to see Dr. Lisehora. He is simply the best and I know that he cares about my needs. I trust Dr. Lisehora 100%!
About Dr. George Lisehora, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisehora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisehora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisehora has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisehora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisehora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisehora.
