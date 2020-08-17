Overview

Dr. George Lin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hacienda Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lin works at Colima Medical Clinic in Hacienda Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.