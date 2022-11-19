Dr. George Lien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lien, MD
Overview
Dr. George Lien, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Lien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-State Neurosurgery1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 295-8012
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lien?
Where do I start? :-) Every once in a while, you'll have the opportunity, that can only be described as HEAVEN SENT, to meet someone who is worthy of double honor and respect! :-) I have met, work with, and now a patient of just "that someone": DR. GEORGE LIEN (and the A+ staff of Neurosurgery Professionals) of THE HOWELL ALLEN CLINIC (Rutherford)! I have been given the opportunity and pleasure to have met, work alongside with, and become a patient of (just recently) one of this region's BEST NEUROSURGEONS, WHO IS DR. GEORGE LIEN! If you are in search of a Neurosurgeon that is an upstanding professional, has excellent work ethics, impeccable skill, and excellent bedside manner, search no further. Dr. Lien is all of this and more! He really cares about his patients, and is an excellent patient advocate (in clinic, and surgery) when given the opportunity to be your Healthcare Provider. Our group of Neurosurgery professionals are BAR NONE, the BEST OF THE BEST in the Southeast region! ;-)
About Dr. George Lien, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790702363
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lien accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lien works at
Dr. Lien has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.