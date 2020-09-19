Overview

Dr. George Lieb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Eugenio M de Hostos, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lieb works at Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.