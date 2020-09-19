See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Media, PA
Dr. George Lieb, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Lieb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Eugenio M de Hostos, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lieb works at Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC
    1088 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 442-8235
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates PC
    1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3402, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 565-3250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 19, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Lieb and another doc in his practice for 5 yrs. They are polite, respectful, and thorough. I come with questions written down, and they are always answered to my satisfaction. I have been in the hospital 3x since 2015 (twice for COPD exacerbation) and once for COVID. They saved my life, 3 times. And they keep me in relatively good health on my maintenance meds. No complaints, at all. Yes, the wait can be backed up. But I bring a book. I would not trade the care I get from my doc, his PA, and their nurse practioner for any other pulmonary practice. They are simply superb.
    Patricia B — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. George Lieb, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1033171087
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
    • U Eugenio M de Hostos, Santo Domingo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Lieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieb works at Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC in Media, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lieb’s profile.

    Dr. Lieb has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

