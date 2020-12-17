Overview

Dr. George Liberis is a General Surgery Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.