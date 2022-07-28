Dr. George Lian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lian, MD
Overview
Dr. George Lian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Lian works at
Locations
-
1
Lian Shortley Tai Endicott Mds2801 K St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5048Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Emergency Medicine4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (800) 677-4491SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lian?
Dr. Lian is a no nonsense surgeon. He did an excellent job with my ankle reconstruction surgery. His office staff is very helpful and returns phone calls. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. George Lian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831162593
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lian works at
Dr. Lian has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lian speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.