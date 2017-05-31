Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Lewis, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Locations
1
Cooper Clinic PA6801 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 478-3540
2
The Dermatology Center Pllc7900 Dallas St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 242-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis is a leader in his field and he saved me from having a much more problematic health issue with melanoma. He takes his patients and their treatment very seriously. Until you learn his mannerisms he can seem a little distant. Now that I have been under his care for several years and we have an established patient/caregiver relationship, he is jovial and sometimes even humorous. However, I didn't choose him for his mannerisms. I was referred to him for his expertise.
About Dr. George Lewis, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417978958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
