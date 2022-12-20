Overview

Dr. George Leimbach, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their residency with Barnes & Jewish Hospital|Barnes And Jewish Hospital



Dr. Leimbach works at Center for Spine and Orthopedics in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.