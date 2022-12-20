Dr. George Leimbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leimbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Leimbach, MD
Overview
Dr. George Leimbach, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their residency with Barnes & Jewish Hospital|Barnes And Jewish Hospital
Dr. Leimbach works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Spine and Orthopedics9005 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 743-7601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leimbach?
It was good it’s always good. He always answers all the questions that I have for him. He takes time with me. He’s been my doctor for so many years. He’s a great doctor. I also love his assistant Nate he’s amazing.
About Dr. George Leimbach, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1013902790
Education & Certifications
- Barnes &amp; Jewish Hospital|Barnes And Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leimbach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leimbach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leimbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leimbach works at
Dr. Leimbach has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leimbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Leimbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leimbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leimbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leimbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.