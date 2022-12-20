See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Thornton, CO
Dr. George Leimbach, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (95)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Leimbach, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their residency with Barnes &amp; Jewish Hospital|Barnes And Jewish Hospital

Dr. Leimbach works at Center for Spine and Orthopedics in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spine and Orthopedics
    9005 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Spondylitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Spondylitis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2022
    It was good it’s always good. He always answers all the questions that I have for him. He takes time with me. He’s been my doctor for so many years. He’s a great doctor. I also love his assistant Nate he’s amazing.
    Falon S. — Dec 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. George Leimbach, MD
    About Dr. George Leimbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013902790
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes &amp;amp; Jewish Hospital|Barnes And Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes Jewish Hospital
