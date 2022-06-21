Overview

Dr. George Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Lee works at Lake Hills Medical Associates in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.