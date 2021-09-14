Dr. George Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Leber, MD
Overview
Dr. George Leber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Englewood Cardiology Consultants177 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George Leber has been our Cardiologist for over 25 years. He is thorough, spends ample time discussing any health concern and best of all, a genuine care giver - Physician. Thank you for taking great care of my spouse, Dilok and me. The Kulanusorstits 14 September 2021
About Dr. George Leber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1275636060
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
