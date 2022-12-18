Dr. George Lazarou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lazarou, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lazarou is a young, yet old-fashioned doctor. Meaning, he really cares for his patients as whole individuals. Ninety-nine percent of my doctors are women. I was referred to him by my gynecologist and I reluctantly met him, because he has impecable credentials. He is extraordinary. I was having a urological issue. He explained my options 1) surgery, 2) a much less invasive procedure. He recommended the second choice to start. He is a skilled surgeon, but he recommended the least intrusive and invasive option. It worked immediately and the improvement of my symptoms was substantial. He followed up on my response to the treatment and was so positive and kind. I totally recommend Dr. Lazarou. Once you meet him, you will know why. He is a highly trained professional with a really warm personality, and real skills. If I could make him my primary care doctor, I would.
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine and Montefiore Medcial Center In Bronx
- UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNY - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- New York University
Dr. Lazarou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarou has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazarou speaks Greek and Spanish.
256 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarou.
