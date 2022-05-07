Overview

Dr. George Lantz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and New London Hospital.



Dr. Lantz works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCH MEDICAL CENTER in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH, Barrington, NH, Rye, NH and Gilford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.