Dr. George Landis, MD
Dr. George Landis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Landis Plastic Surgery - Plymouth2805 Campus Dr Ste 335, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (952) 562-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I would like to be a poster child for Dr. Landis - but I am way too old. I cannot recommend him highly enough. I had a quarter of my nose taken off with Mohs surgery, and Dr. Landis put on a graft at the end of my nose that is undetectable!!! I was so lucky to have had him as a surgeon. Not only is he very talented, he is extremely nice. Anyone would be lucky to have him do any kind of work on them. Sandy Larson
About Dr. George Landis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730182270
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Arizona
- Plastic Surgery
