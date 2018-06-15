Dr. George Labban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Labban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Labban, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Damascus|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Labban works at
Locations
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr Rm 3200, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Labban is an amazing combination of knowledge, skill and compassion... Anyone who chooses him is fortunate!
About Dr. George Labban, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114925542
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital|Allegheny General Hosp
- Cleveland Clin Found|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cornell Medical Center|Cornell U/St Barnabas Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- University Of Damascus|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
