Overview

Dr. George Kurian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Td Medical College Alappuzha and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Kurian works at George Kurian MD in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.