Gynecology
Dr. George Kunhardt, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kunhardt works at Vaginal and Pelvic Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Lutman Vaginal & Pelvic Surgeons
    2 James Way Ste 109, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 416-0600
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    CHC SLO Women's Health
    1550 Bishop St # B-240, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 549-0402

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • CenCal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sliding Scale

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2020
    I saw Dr. Kunhardt back in 2017 and I was very hesitant due to having bad experiences with male Doctors in the past. But he changed my mind. Very calming and charming. I had surgery in 2018(won't go into details) but he was great.If I ever had questions or problems or needed to see him I was able to get in for an appointment quickly. I called recently for a prescription refill and found out he was gone, leave of absence or something. The Admin. didn't know anything. So disappointing.Hopefully all is well with Dr. Kunhardt and maybe he will return. If he does, I do recommend him highly.
    Jaime N — Mar 26, 2020
    About Dr. George Kunhardt, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952491987
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Conn
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Kunhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunhardt has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

