Dr. George Kunhardt, MD
Dr. George Kunhardt, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr Lutman Vaginal & Pelvic Surgeons2 James Way Ste 109, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 416-0600Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
CHC SLO Women's Health1550 Bishop St # B-240, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-0402
- CenCal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sliding Scale
I saw Dr. Kunhardt back in 2017 and I was very hesitant due to having bad experiences with male Doctors in the past. But he changed my mind. Very calming and charming. I had surgery in 2018(won't go into details) but he was great.If I ever had questions or problems or needed to see him I was able to get in for an appointment quickly. I called recently for a prescription refill and found out he was gone, leave of absence or something. The Admin. didn't know anything. So disappointing.Hopefully all is well with Dr. Kunhardt and maybe he will return. If he does, I do recommend him highly.
- Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952491987
- University Conn
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
