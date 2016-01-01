Dr. George Kruse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kruse, MD
Overview
Dr. George Kruse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN.
Dr. Kruse works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 460-0063
Kruse George MD988 Broadway Ste 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-6111
Narinder Sandhu MD531 Lexington Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 546-6844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Kruse, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruse accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruse.
